The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 11, 2020.

One of those things is something old made new again. Chance The Rapper and Jeremih are finally putting their holiday collaboration Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, on streaming services after fan cries to do so for the past four years. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is offering another addition to his star-making Man On The Moon series, while Kamaiyah is letting go of her third project this year. But the project many hip-hop fans will have their eyes on is the debut album from Kentucky upstart Jack Harlow, whose “What’s Poppin” came from nowhere to dominate the charts earlier this year. He’s got a lot to prove, but after sharing the tracklist, many fans are already on his side.

We’ve officially entered the homestretch of 2020 and before everything winds down for the holidays, a few artists have some things to share.

Albums

Bia – For Certain

Debuting on the Sisterhood Of Hip Hop reality show over five years ago, Massachusetts rapper Bia has had a climb to get here. Her debut album comes on the heels of the Rihanna-approved “Best On Earth” with Russ and the Lil-Durk-featuring “Same Hands.”

Boldy James – Real Bad Boldy

Boldy James has been on a tear. After dropping The Versace Tape and The Price Of Tea In China earlier this year, the Griselda Records ethos apparently demands he release one more full-length to meet quota.

FXXXXY – Do You Trust Me?

A relative newcomer from Dallas, FXXXXY’s latest is, unfortunately, his last. The posthumous album, which features Gunna and Lil Durk, is being released after the up-and-coming 25-year-old died after a routine medical procedure.

Jack Harlow – That’s What They All Say

“What’s Poppin’,” indeed. Grammy nominated and XXL Freshman certified, Harlow is having one hell of a year. It looks like he couldn’t let the ball drop on December 31 without having just one more reason to celebrate — a reason that features Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and more.

Kamaiyah – No Explanations

Kamaiyah’s 2020 run is nothing less than a testament to how far independent hustle can take an artist. After being shelved by the majors in the wake of her explosive introduction to the scene, Yaya’s spent the last 12 months proving them wrong. It looks like she’s owed many apologies.

Kid Cudi – Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

The accelerated rollout for this album may well be justified by its reception. Only an artist of Kid Cudi’s stature could get away with announcing a project the week of its release — although he’s been bread crumbing hints throughout the year, while collaborating with Eminem and Travis Scott.

Lakeyah — Time’s Up

New to Quality Control, this Milwaukee-based artist swings from street R&B to strip club-ready rap at a whim, declaring herself a “Female Goat” on tracks with City Girls and 42 Dugg.

Lil Loaded – Crip Tape

Fresh out of jail on murder charges and rocking an ankle monitor for the release of his second mixtape this year, Dallas rapper Lil Loaded seems like a supernova waiting to explode. Crip Tape is a musical summation of the traumatized mentality that got him here.

LNDN Drgs – Burnout 4

Jay Worthy and Sean House reunite for another off-kilter gangsta rap ride. With beats right out of an episode of Miami Vice and Worthy’s witty, laid-back raps setting the tone, this is perfect trunk hop for cruising the streets at night.

Mulatto – Queen Of Da Souf (Deluxe)

Big Latto’s reissue couldn’t come at a better time. As controversy from her name boiled over thanks to a game I like to call Clubhouse Twitterphone, returning focus to her excellent debut can only help make a case for giving her a real chance to make good on her promise to rebrand.

Pressa – Gardner Express

Canadian rapper Pressa isn’t a household name in the states yet, but he’s making inroads thanks to high-profile cosigns from the likes of Flipp Dinero, Jackboy, and drill stalwarts Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.

Sally Sossa – Life Of Sossa

Hailing from Houston, Sossa’s debut features Lil Durk on “Star Song” with rumbling beats and fiery raps detailing her struggle and rise — and the stardom she knows is her due.

Singles/Videos

Courtney Bell – “Dear Rap Negus”

Detroit newcomer Bell fuses the vibes of J. Cole’s Dreamville cohort with Nipsey Hussle’s elevated mindstate with a healthy helping of Motor City attitude.

Fredo Bang – “Big Steppa” feat. Sada Baby

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo shows off some strong chemistry with Detroit’s rising star Sada Baby on this menacing banger.

Frsh Waters – “OTW”

The first of two Pivot Gang bangers to drop this week, “OTW” plays with trap drums to get reflective with Frsh’s rapid-fire flow.

Jahmed – “Fantano Freestyle”

Celebrating his cosign from the Melon, the Inland Empire gloats “People worship me like a god.”

Joseph Chilliams – “Wishlist” feat. Sen Morimoto

The second Pivot Gang release of the week is a lighthearted love song that stands in stark contrast to the street stomping “OTW.”

Kojey Radical – ”Good”

British rapper Kojey Radical brings good vibes on this midtempo thumper.

Marlon Craft – “Grateful”

Rhyming like a twenty-year vet, the New York rapper sounds borderline boastful as he gives thanks for the love and roadblocks that have defined his journey.

Nyck Caution – “Product of My Environment” feat. Kota The Friend and Erick The Architect

Beast Coast compatriots Caution and Erick invite Brooklyn countryman Kota to deliver nostalgic rhymes over a beat straight from the ’90s like the rappers themselves.

Problem – “Life Lessons”

Introspective and lyrical, “Life Lessons” finds the Compton rapper contemplating his come up.

Saucy Santana – “Workin'”

A strip-club anthem from one of the most intriguing voices rising through the game’s ranks today.

TruCarr – “Up Wit It” feat. Bankroll Freddie

Watts rapper TruCarr and Arkansas’ Bankroll Freddie are generating quite a buzz with their boastful collaboration, which features on TruCarr’s upcoming debut project Based On A Tru Story.

