For three consecutive years, Saweetie has inserted herself into the conversation for the song of the summer. In 2018 she entered the game with her “Icy Grl” single, one she followed up on with “My Type” in 2019. Keeping the streak alive, the Cali-native made some noise this past summer with “Tap In.” Unfortunately, the pandemic seized the true moment and overall exposure the song deserved but pushing ahead in her career, Saweetie returns with a new single with Jhene Aiko.

Bringing the warmth and carefree spirit of their California hometowns with them, Saweetie and Jhene Aiko unveil their new single, “Back To The Streets.” The song finds the two artists treating their love interests like a leased vehicle, enjoying the time they spend with them and making the most of it, all to return it and move on the to next new thing. The track is duo’s second collaboration after Jhene joined Saweetie’s “My Type” remix last year.

The “Back To The Streets” track is just the latest guest feature Jhene has done in 2020. This year, the Chilombo singer has appeared on Ty Dolla Sign’s “Be Yourself,” Big Sean’s “Body Language,” John Legend’s “U Move, I Move,” and Kehlani’s “Change Your Life.”

