South Florida rapper Snot may have an unappetizing nom de plume, but fans can’t get enough of the caustic, punk-influenced rap music the 22-year-old has been putting out over the past year or so. Today, he premiered the latest single from his upcoming debut Beautiful Havoc, “Sangria” featuring fellow Floridian rabble-rouser Denzel Curry. Curry, who happens to be one of the closest stylistic forebears of Snot’s chaotic mode, joins the rising rapper on an uptempo, flute-driven beat produced by Pro Era’s Powers Pleasant to show they can have laid-back fun as easily as starting a mosh pit.

With Beautiful Havoc dropping this Friday, October 30, Snot’s previous singles have prepped the project for a powerful takeoff. First, he released the Cole Bennett-directed video for “Revenge” at the end of September, setting the stage for his misfit approach. Then, he followed up a few weeks later with “Mean” featuring Flo Milli, building his buzz and continuing the storyline of “Revenge.” Beautiful Havoc follows Tragedy, his debut tape that released in March of this year.

Meanwhile, Denzel Curry’s been on fire himself lately, dropping “Live From The Abyss” earlier this month after appearing on IDK’s IDK & Friends 2 and Guapdad 4000’s “Lil Scammer That Could.”

Listen to “Sangria” above.

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.