Just a little over two years ago, Soulja Boy had his infamous “Drake??” moment on The Breakfast Club, where the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper claimed he helped influence Drake’s early success. Fast forward to the present and it’s clear that his sentiments have not changed.

Souja recently took to Twitter to share his displeasures with Drake’s recent comments about Bow Wow’s influence on him, which he had posted on Instagram. “I had to link with Wizzle,” Drake said. “Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person. If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever.”

But Souja had said he was lying. “That n**** drake is hilarious. Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow,” he said. Drake showed love to Bow Wow after the three songs on his EP Scary Hours 2 debuted within the top three positions of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As a result of the feat, he held a party to commemorate the accomplishment, which Bow Wow attended.

Despite all this, it’s likely the two rappers will stay on good terms. After his 2019 The Breakfast Club appearance, Soulja shared an Instagram direct message conversation between him and Drake, in which the Toronto rapper wrote, “You know it’s always been love all jokes aside.”