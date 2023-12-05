The team at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has kicked things into overdrive following its relatively relaxed Thanksgiving week programming schedule. Last week, David Letterman returned triumphantly to the beloved late-night program, but the musical guests were sparse. That currently isn’t the case this week. Here are the musical guests for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week (December 4 through 8). All performances are subject to change.

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — Monday, December 4, 2023 Tonight, to start the week off, host Stephen Colbert will sit down for a chat with The Bear actress Sarah Paulson and musician Jason Isbell. Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, will also serve as the featured entertainer for Monday’s episode. The group is expected to perform tracks from their album Weathervanes. Daniel Ceasar — Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Mark Ruffalo will join Colbert for a conversation on the couch. As far as the guest performer, Daniel Caesar will take up that mantel. Viewers are hoping to hear records from his latest project, Never Enough.

Nicki Minaj — Wednesday, December 6, 2023 According to The Late Show’s programming schedule, Wednesday is set to feature two special guests. Both Nicki Minaj and Sara Bareilles are listed as featured cameos. Although the schedule does not explicitly state that Nicki will perform, fans have their fingers crossed. On Friday, December 8, Nicki’s long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2, is set to hit streaming platforms, so a surprise live set will serve as a cherry on top. Sara Bareilles — Thursday, December 7, 2023 While Sara Bareilles is scheduled to appear the day prior, the show’s schedule notes that her performance won’t air until Thursday, December 7. As for the interviewee for the show, former representative Liz Cheney and Oath and Honor author will take up that mantle.