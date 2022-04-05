Syd returns with her much-anticipated second studio album Broken Hearts Club this month. Ahead of the album’s release, the “CYBAH” singer spoke with NME about the creation of her new project and the events leading up to it.

Looking back at her days in Odd Future — the hip-hop collective comprised of the likes Tyler The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Earl Sweatshirt — Syd admitted she doesn’t think about those moments fondly.

“It feels like a lifetime ago,” Syd said. “I don’t have any real memories of that time. I was just floating through it. I wasn’t in a good place then and so I don’t really reminisce on those moments.”

In the early 2010s, Odd Future became infamous for their homophobic and misogynistic lyrics. While the men of the group were revered for their craft, Syd, then known as Syd Tha Kid, was often the one held accountable by the public for the group’s behavior. The openly queer singer left Odd Future in 2016 and released her solo debut album, Fin, the following year.

Earlier in the interview, Syd, who is also the lead vocalist of The Internet said, “The next Internet album will also be our last. I have no idea what’s next. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll create an Internet label. We talked about that — just signing ourselves.”

