The story of Tekashi 69’s precipitous rise and seemingly inevitable fall has made for one of the more captivating biographies in hip-hop, and soon, a new podcast presented by Complex will take an in-depth look at that tale. Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story is a Spotify original production narrated by New York radio personality Angie Martinez tracking Tekashi’s breakout from Instagram troll to hip-hop’s hottest commodity to cooperating witness in a wide-ranging gang sting that led to the downfall of the Nine Trey Bloods who backed 69 in a mutualistic bid for funding and clout. Check out the trailer below.

Tekashi was eventually arrested and sentenced to 24 months in prison, despite his cooperation with federal authorities. He recently suffered a blow after a request to serve out the remainder of his sentence in alternative housing was denied by the judge in the case. The fallout from Tekashi’s testimony has found him labeled a “snitch” for whom his former security will no longer work and an outcast from the hip-hop community at large. That didn’t stop him from reportedly signing a $10 million recording contract, although it may cost him more to remain protected than to record and promote the music he reportedly worked on in prison, and there’s no telling who would buy that album anyway.

For now, though, the podcast seems like it’s worth checking out. Listen to the trailer for Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story above.