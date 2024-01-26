The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Ice Spice, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

What. A. Week. And while the girlies are certainly fighting — more on that in a minute — we can’t overlook just how many high-level releases came out in the past 24 hours. They include:

Ice Spice kicking off her album rollout with “Think U The Sh*t (Fart).” Goofy title aside, it’s a perfect illustration of how fun Ice Spice has been since “Munch” blew up.

Lil Nas X wondering “Where Do We Go Now?” as he prepares to release his documentary Long Live Montero.

And Megan Thee Stallion whacking a whole bunch of people who pissed her off with “Hiss.”

Other notable new releases include Flyana Boss, Russ, and Tierra Whack all returning to kick off their 2024 campaigns.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 26, 2024.