The Weeknd’s is still winning awards for and setting new records with his 2020 album, After Hours. From nearly sweeping at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to leaving with an armful of trophies at this year’s Juno Awards, the singer has been a force to reckon with. If that weren’t all, the singer’s continued presence on the Billboard singles chart has also been extremely noteworthy.

“Blinding Lights” recently became the longest-charting solo song in Billboard Hot 100 history after registering its 78th week, passing the previous record-holder, Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” to take the crown. Now the song sits behind Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” and Awolnation’s “Sail” to claim the overall record. The former leads the way with 87 weeks spent on the singles chart while the latter trails behind with 79 weeks.

The After Hours highlight and the album itself controversially failed to land any recognition at this year’s Grammys, but other award shows have honored the record. The track won Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song at last month’s Billboard Music Awards, which also saw him win Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. Elsewhere in 2021, “Blinding Lights” won Song Of The Year, Titanium Song Of The Year, and TikTok Bop Of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards as well as Single Of The Year at the Juno Awards.