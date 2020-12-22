Tory Lanez quickly took a nosedive this year after he was involved with the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Initially, Megan didn’t disclose Tory was the one who shot her, leading to some confusion when she did confirm he was involved. For his part, Lanez has shown little remorse and been defiant — even going so far as to accuse Megan of framing him — while multiple artists and previous collaborators revoking their verses or features due to his behavior.

After releasing the project Daystar to little attention earlier in the year, Lanez has apparently now released another new body of work, this one called Loner. Ah, clever title. Despite the name, though, the tracklist for the new project is packed with guests, including big hip-hop names like Lil Wayne, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, Rich The Kid, and Tyga.

Lanez said on Instagram the project is a “capsule,” dubbing it the rap playlist version, and mentioning either the “island” or “R&B” capsules as potential future drops. Initially slated to come out last Friday, Tory pushed the release back to tonight. Given the reaction of the hip-hop community to Tory’s behavior in his situation with Megan, it seems likely these songs were recorded prior to the drama. But any commentary from the artists involved remains to be seen.