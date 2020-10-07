Travis Scott Offers To Cover The Tuition Of Five Lucky HBCU Students

The new academic year is well underway, with many (though not all) students across the country returning to in-person learning, albeit amidst a pandemic. Now Travis Scott wants to help out a few lucky college students, announcing on Twitter that he will cover the tuition of five students at an HBCU, or an historically black college and university.

AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

“I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL,” he said, then clarifying that eligible students must attend an HBCU. Aside from it being a commendable move to provide help to students at historical Black institutes, Travis’ decision hits close to home. Both of his parents attended HBCUs, his mom an alum of Grambling State University and his dad one of Prairie View A&M University.

The move comes hours after Travis shared a remix of his No. 1 single “Franchise,” which features Future. That song arrived less than week after Travis, Young Thug, and MIA stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the track. The song is also Travis’ second No. 1 single of the year, following his Fortnite-born track with Kid Cudi, “The Scotts,” which he released back in April.

You can view Travis’ tweets above.