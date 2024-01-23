The countdown to Grammys 2024 has begun. Of course, the full nomination list has been revealed, but plenty of other elements of the ceremony have not yet been announced. So, what do we know so far? Well, for the fourth consecutive year, Trevor Noah will host the televised event.

What else? Outside of the primary award categories, Laurie Anderson, the Clark Sisters, Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, N.W.A., and Tammy Wynette will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. But most folks are interested in what is slated to go down on the main stage. According to Billboard, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy are the latest musicians confirmed to perform during the evening.

The gentlemen join previously named featured acts Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish. Each of the six singers is nominated in one category during the coveted event. Given the buzz surrounding the Barbie movie, fans hope that Dua Lipa and Eilish will treat the crowd to their songs featured on the film’s official soundtrack.

With two short weeks to go before the Grammys, there is still plenty of time for this list to expand yet again.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.