R&B crooner Trey Songz’s legal issues are far from over. After avoiding charges stemming from a physical altercation with law enforcement at a Kansas City Chiefs game in January 2021, allegations of hitting a woman with his car, and a series of sexual assault allegations (one he was cleared of in April while another was dismissed due to the statute of limitation expiring), the “Bottoms Up” singer has been entangled in the court system for a few years now.

Spilling over from last month, the singer’s alleged assault on two people (a woman and a man) in a New York City bowling alley has landed Songz in jail. According to TMZ, despite proclaiming his innocence, the musician has voluntarily turned himself into authorities.

This isn’t the first time Songz has been accused of physically assaulting someone. Back in May of 2021, the “Slow Motion” singer made headlines for allegedly punching a bartender.

However, Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, ensures these charges will not stick, telling TMZ, “We have been proactively communicating with New York law enforcement, the District Attorney, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels, we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,” later adding, “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

The alleged woman victim did seek medical attention. However, the man victim did not seek medical treatment for allegedly being punched in the eye.