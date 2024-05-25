Here Are The Twogether Land Set Times For 2024

Most American’s spend Memorial Day weekend barbecuing with friends and family. But most lovers across the South are preparing to spend the holiday weekend in Dallas, Texas’ Fair Park for the 2024 Twogether Land music festival.

Between May 25 and 26, entertainers such as Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, Key Glock, Gucci Mane, Latto, Jeezy, and more are set to take the stage. But across the multi-day event’s three stages (Twogether Land Stage, TGL Live Stage, and Toyota Music Den), there is more than musical performance to check out including live podcast recordings, a vendor village, skating rink, and more.

However, if you are attending strictly for the music, continue below for the main stage’s set times. All performance slots are listed in Central time.