What Awards Are Announced During The Grammys Ceremony 2024?

It’s officially Grammys night for 2024! The best artists in the music industry will be honored for their work in 2023, and hours before the main ceremony, a number of artists were graced with awards during the Grammys pre-show. Jack Antonoff won in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category while Paramore won in the Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance categories. The R&B ladies shined as SZA won Best Progressive R&B Album, Victoria Monét won Best R&B Album, and Coco Jones won Best R&B Performance. Killer Mike swept the rap categories with wins in the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album categories.

A lot of categories were announced tonight, but there are still a good bunch of winners that will be announced in between performances for the Grammy Awards 2024. The remaining categories for the night are Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Country Album, Best Musicá Urbana Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

As of press time, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was announced as the first winner of the night as it was selected in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. To see the full list of winners from the 2024 Grammy Awards, visit our updated list here.

