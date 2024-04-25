What Did Gucci Mane Say About Diddy In His New Diss Song?

Hip-hop’s unofficial War of the Roses saw a new combatant enter the fray this week. However, rather than jumping into the dust-up between Drake and Kendrick Lamar or inserting himself into any of the other (many) existing fracases, Gucci Mane instead decided to pile onto the absolute sh*tstorm of trouble currently plaguing Sean “Diddy” Combs. In his new song “TakeDat,” Gucci Mane turns the beleaguered mogul into a frequent punchline, reproducing iconic Bad Boy music videos in his own video for “TakeDat.” So, what does Gucci Mane have to say about Diddy in “TakeDat?”

Well throughout the chorus, Gucci chants the newly-coined colloquialism “no Diddy” as he lists his various accomplishments and claims to fame. Among them: “We gettin’ higher than a kite,” “See my artists double plat,” and “Couple n****s got whacked.” Each is accompanied by another evocation of the refrain.

But in the first verse is where things get really spicy, as Gucci boasts, “I got a young Miami bitch from the city / I’m spendin’ money like a trick, no Diddy / I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy / But she can’t be underage, no Diddy.” This quatrain references Diddy’s potentially transactional relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, Combs’ alleged affinity for watersports, and at least one of the many sexual misconduct suits against him, in which he’s accused of having sex with an underage girl.

Later in the verse, Gucci also calls back to Cassie’s assertion that Diddy had Kid Cudi’s car bombed in a fit of jealousy, Suge Knight’s 1995 Source Awards “come to Death Row” taunt about “the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing,” and the longstanding rumor that Diddy had his artist The Notorious B.I.G. set up and murdered to capitalize on his posthumous record sales.

You can check out the full lyrics for “TakeDat” here.