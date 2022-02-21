(SPOILERS for this week’s Euphoria will be found below.)

This week on Euphoria, Lexi is at centerstage (quite literally) and she debuts her play, Oklahoma. She’s spent most of the season working on it, and this week marks the grand opening for it. Oklahoma is a direct reflection of Lexi’s life as it includes characters that play Rue, Maddy, Kat, Cassie, Nate, and more. In episode six, Lexi expresses concerns with Fez about how her friends would feel about the way they were depicted in the play. All in all, Oklahoma strikes as an honest tale of the world that is Euphoria and its respective dynamics from Lexi’s point of view.

Just like last week’s episode, which featured songs by Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Ben E. King, and more, this week on of Euphoria also featured a great selection of songs. The aforementioned events in this week’s episode are soundtracked by carefully curated songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene.

What Songs Were In ‘Euphoria’ S2E7?

The songs that soundtracked the standout moments on this week’s episode of Euphoria are Captain & Tenille’s “Love Will Kep Us Together” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero.” Captain & Tenille’s record plays in the background as Lexi reveals the cast to Oklahoma, and as Rue, Maddy, Kat, Cassie, Nate, and others sit in attendance, they quickly realize that the cast looks a lot like them. Bonnie Tyler’s song plays as Nate’s football team is emulated with a shirtless dance routine that’s set in the weight room. It’s one that causes Nate to walk out of the theater before the play concludes.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

Piero Picconi — “Amore Mio Aiutami”

Ennio Morricone — “Uno Che Grida Amore”

Air — “The Word Hurricane”

Francis Lai — “Vivre Pour Vivre”

Activa — “Daydream (Original Mix)”

Bobby Darin — “More”

Alex North — “Spartacus Love Theme”

Tweet — “Oops (Oh My)”

Armando Trovajoli — “Surrender (From II Commissario Pepe)”

Labrinth — “What’s Up”

Riz Ortolani — “Cannibal Holocaust”

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.