The Ohana Festival is returning to Dana Point, California this fall. Founded by Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder, Ohana Fest aims to on diversity and gender balance with performances over the course of three days.

35 different bands and artists will perform across three stages over the course of the weekend. On Friday, September 29, the festival will kick off with performances by The Killers, Haim, Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, and Amos Lee.

Vedder himself will take the stage on Saturday (September 30), along with The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Charley Crockett, Lucius, and Shame.

Closing out festivities on Sunday (October 1), will be Foo Fighters, Pretenders, Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Suki Waterhouse.

In addition to musical performances, attendees can watch and participate in thought-provoking panel discussions in The Cove, which will feature conversations with leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers on the Storyteller’s Stage. The Cove also holds an art gallery curated by Charles R. Adler, where beholders can see unique pieces of artwork centered around music, surf, skate, and activism.

General on-sale for the festival begins Thursday, April 12, at 2 p.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can see the full lineup below.

