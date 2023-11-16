When Does Baby Keem’s ‘The Melodic Blue’ Movie Come Out?

The Hillbillies, more or less an alter-ego duo of cousins Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, headlined Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival last weekend. Before their set, a mysterious trailer played on the stage’s screen for what we now know to be Baby Keem’s forthcoming The Melodic Blue visual. This morning, November 16, a press release confirmed that The Melodic Blue will be available to globally stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 5.

“Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue,” the press release teased.

NOVIDADE: Trailer do curta-metragem “The Melodic Blue” de @amazonmusic estreou no início do set principal de The Hillbillies (@kendricklamar & @babykeem) no @CampFlogGnaw. O lançamento está previsto para 5 de dezembro. pic.twitter.com/82j0Z4LxWO — 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BabyKeemBrasil) November 12, 2023

The Melodic Blue first arrived as Baby Keem’s major-label debut album in September 2021, which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon reviewed as “Baby Keem’s attempt to balance his individuality with a reduced dose of his trademarked chaotic energy.” Keem dropped a deluxe version in October 2022.

According to the press release, The Melodic Blue visual was directed by Savannah Setten. It stars acclaimed actress Amandla Stenberg opposite Keem, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, and Séréna Sy. The visual presented by Eerie Times, pgLang, and Amazon Music was co-executive produced Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free. Jamie Rabineau and Cornell Brown are also credited producers.

See the official poster below.