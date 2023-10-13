Over the past few months, there are many things “Paint The Town Red” rapper Doja Cat has altered. From her now signature haircut to her countless tattoos (that have sent users online into a frenzy), the Grammy Award winner isn’t afraid to make changes spontaneous changes. However, fans were vocal about their annoyance with Doja’s indecisiveness behind her latest album’s title.

Yesterday (October 12), during her appearance on Hot Ones, she addressed the thought process behind the creative call. So, here’s why Doja Cat changed her album title from Hellmouth to Scarlet.

When asked by host Sean Evans to elaborate on what goes into selecting an album title, Doja replied, “I don’t care about the meaning being so deep, as much as the word being a cool word. I just like good words. I thought Hellmouth was cool… it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore. I change my mind constantly. And Scarlet felt like the right thing to do.”

She continued, “It’s kind of an ode to Hot Pink. I did the name of a color, but it’s not really; you think of Scarlet as someone’s first name and not as a color. That was kind of the twist to it. And also red is just a passionate shade.”

Scarlet is out now via Kemosabe and RCA Records. Find more information here.