Here’s Why Playboi Carti Isn’t On Offset’s ‘Set It Off’ Album

The 21-track project features guest appearances from, of course, his wife, Cardi B, as well as Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, Yung Nudy, Mango Foo, and Uproxx cover stars Latto & Chlöe . But fans wondered what happened to his previously teased collaboration with Playboi Carti.

Why isn’t Playboi Carti on Offset’s new album, Set It Off?

Simply put, it isn’t because the track wasn’t ready to go. On September 28, during his private album listening party in London, the recording artist treated attendees to a snippet from the record. But, still, the song didn’t make the final tracklist.

OFFSET PLAYED A NEW SONG WITH PLAYBOI CARTI AT HIS ALBUM RELEASE PARTY pic.twitter.com/8Q2z172zaD — ∴ (@LeanRockstar) October 1, 2023

Thanks to an interaction with a fan’s post online, Offset seemingly confirmed it was due to clearance issues. “What Carti at n****,” asked one of the rapper’s online followers. Another jokingly chimed in and wrote, “He definitely ain’t clear it [crying laughing emoji],” and Offset gave a like to that response.

Offset seemingly confirms that Playboi Carti didn't clear his feature for 'Set It Off' pic.twitter.com/n9hiDD2ld0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 4, 2023

With the rise of deluxe projects, fans might not want to give up just yet as the unreleased track could appear then.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.