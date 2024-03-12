With the name and release date now known, there are still a few questions remaining. Will she launch another tour solely for this project? That remains unclear, but what the public does know is that there are bound to be a bunch of goodies (including physical copies of the album) available soon. Continue below for further details.

Will Beyoncé’s New Album ‘Cowboy Carter’ Be On Vinyl?

So, will the Beyhive have a chance to snag a copy of the upcoming project for the record player? The simple answer is yes. Well, at least while supplies last.

Beyoncé’s album, Cowboy Carter, is sure to hit streaming platforms on March 29. However, in the past, the singer has been very selective about which platforms grant access to her discography. In fact, just last year, she finally cleared her 2013 song “Grown Woman” off her self-titled album to be available on streaming. So, to avoid those exclusionary decisions, fans opt to purchase the physical copy of Beyoncé’s albums.

Each vinyl retails for $34. According to the description of each item, these records are an exclusive one-time pressing only available through Beyoncé’s website. It is important to note that the vinyls will only be shipped to the US and Canada. Vinyls are slated to ship starting on March 29, the album’s confirmed release date. Find more information here.