Drake fans who live in Europe might have a blast next year. After the Canadian rapper was playing shows around North America on his joint It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, there had been questions about where he would head next. Now, Drake has responded to the possibility of bringing the show across the sea.

Will Drake Tour Europe In 2024?

Drake recently held a livestream on Stake (via Complex), where he fielded fan questions. One of these was whether he’d be touring Europe in the next year. “I’m definitely going on a Europe tour next year,” he said. As for potential cities, he is eyeing Italy, Albania, and even Tokyo, according to the publication. So, there might even be an eventual few stops in Asia.

However, it might not be right away. “We obviously have a tour coming up [in] January,” Drake pointed out. Next month, he returns to the tour with J. Cole joining him instead, as he continues playing shows on the North American leg. Drake also has his new Scary Hours 3 album out, giving him new selections to toss into the setlist.

For those interested in going to one of the upcoming US or Canadian shows, a complete list of dates and information about how to purchase tickets can be found here.