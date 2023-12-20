Is Drake Dropping A ‘You Broke My Heart’ Video?

Drake’s For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, which he initially announced as Scary Hours 3, tacked six extra songs to the tracklist of his previously released For All The Dogs album. One of them, “Evil Ways” featuring J. Cole, is among Uproxx‘s “Best Songs Of 2023.” Now we know “You Broke My Heart” will be in the spotlight.

On Tuesday evening, December 19, Drake confirmed via his Instagram Story that he will drop a video for “You Broke My Heart” tomorrow, December 20. The announcement is accompanied by a photo of a “BRKNHRT” license plate on the street.

Previously, Drake gave the video treatment to For All The Dogs tracks “Another Late Night” featuring Lil Yachty, then “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, and “Polar Opposites.” The “Another Late Night” video was directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, while Gibson Hazard directed “First Person Shooter.”

For All The Dogs was released on October 6 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — his 13th-career No. 1 album — and For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition arrived on November 17. “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole also became Drake’s 13th-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and J. Cole’s first). Cole and Drake will co-headline the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? at the top of 2024. See the dates here.