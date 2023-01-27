Will The 2023 Grammys Awards Be Livestreamed?

The 2023 Grammy Awards are steadily approaching, as fans and artists alike are gearing up (emotionally and possibly, physically) for music’s biggest night. However, some might be wondering how they’ll be able to watch it at home — and whether there’ll be a livestream.

On February 5, the Grammys will be broadcasted live on CBS and available to be streamed on-demand from Paramount+. Held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), the event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will run until about 11:30 p.m. ET. It will also play from the Recording Academy’s website here.

Throughout the awards show, there will also be performances from a number of very special stars. So far, the first round of artists playing has been announced, with Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith on the lineup. According to the Recording Academy’s website, more performers will be added in the coming days. Trevor Noah of The Daily Show is set to host.

As for the presenters for the coveted awards, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and many more, the lineup is still TBA.

For a complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees, view Uproxx’s complete list here.