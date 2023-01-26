What Time Will The 2023 Grammy Awards Start?

The full list of 2023 Grammys nominees has been out since November. Trevor Noah confirmed to Billboard in December that he would host the Grammys for the third-straight year. Yesterday, January 25, The Recording Academy revealed the “first wave” of performers for the year’s ceremony as Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, and Steve Lacy.

Cool. When is it?

The 2023 Grammys will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 5 — so, not this Sunday but the next Sunday — beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and, in addition to CBS on television, will stream live (and later on demand) on Paramount+. The full rundown can be found at the Grammys’ official website.

With Billboard, Noah reflected on becoming the second person alongside LL Cool J to host the Grammys at least three-straight times.

“I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this. It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there,” Noah said. “It has also been interesting because of the journey. The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

