Cordae may have dropped the “YBN” prefix from his name, but that hasn’t his former collaborator YBN Nahmir from carrying it on his back. With a discography featuring 21 Savage, the City Girls, Offset, and G-Eazy, to name a few, the Birmingham native has fought tooth and nail for his spot in today’s hip-hop ecosystem after exploding onto the scene in 2018 with “Rubbin Off The Paint.”

The inner fighter has been the core of his growing musical archive. During his last stop by UPROXX Sessions, YBN Nahmir performed his flexy track “Spend It“; this go-round he spices it up with a ferocious in-studio performance of his single “Lamborghini Truck” from his 7-track EP Faster Car Music, Vol. 1. For some flexing is a hobby, but for YBN Nahmir, it is a lifestyle, and he’s ready to protect it at all cost.

Watch YBN Nahmir’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Lamborghini Truck” above.

