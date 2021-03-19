Less than two years have passed since Memphis rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock joined forces for their Dum And Dummer project. The effort spawned highlights like “1 Hell Of A Life,” “Water On Water On Water,” and “Everybody Know.” Fast forward to 2021, and the duo is preparing to drop a sequel to the 2019 release. Fresh off announcing Dum And Dummer 2 earlier this month, Dolph and Glock return with their new single, “Sleep With The Roaches.”

The track is a celebratory effort that sees the Memphis natives relishing in the success they’ve attained in their respective careers. In the video, the rappers cozy up with a group of women as they brag about their accomplishments.

Dum And Dummer 2 has yet to be given a release date but Dolph and Glock have previously shared a pair of singles from the upcoming effort. Earlier this month, they dropped “Aspen” and paired it with a chilly video, and prior that, they graced fans with their “Case Closed” track. Dum And Dummer 2 also comes after a fairly big year for the Memphis rappers in 2020. Dolph shared his Rich Slave project which was met with a warm response while Glock delivered two full-length releases to fans last year: Yellow Tape and Son Of A Gun.

Press play on the video above.