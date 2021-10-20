Despite being in the midst of a promotional run for his newly-released sophomore album, Punk, Young Thug has still found time to tend to Slime City. That’s what the rapper named the 100-acre plot of land he received for his 30th birthday from his manager, 300 Entertainment A&R Geoff Ogunlesi, and realtor Trey Williams. Thug wants to make the area solar-powered, and to accomplish this, he asked for help from Elon Musk over Twitter.

I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 19, 2021

After sharing Slime City with his client, Williams revealed in an interview with TMZ that Thug hopes to build high-quality homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and much more. He also wants to bring his annual Slime Fest there and include a dirt bike trail for folks around the area to use and enjoy. At the time, Williams said that he’d already spoken to architects and engineers and that work on the land would begin as soon as they received a few permits that they’re waiting on.

Thug’s request comes days after he released his latest album, Punk, which features guest appearances from Drake, Future, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and more. He also stopped by Saturday Night Live to perform “Tick Tock” and “Love You More.”

Punk is out now via 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.