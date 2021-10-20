Getty Image
Music

Young Thug Requests Elon Musk’s Help To Make ‘Slime City’ Solar-Powered

by:

Despite being in the midst of a promotional run for his newly-released sophomore album, Punk, Young Thug has still found time to tend to Slime City. That’s what the rapper named the 100-acre plot of land he received for his 30th birthday from his manager, 300 Entertainment A&R Geoff Ogunlesi, and realtor Trey Williams. Thug wants to make the area solar-powered, and to accomplish this, he asked for help from Elon Musk over Twitter.

After sharing Slime City with his client, Williams revealed in an interview with TMZ that Thug hopes to build high-quality homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and much more. He also wants to bring his annual Slime Fest there and include a dirt bike trail for folks around the area to use and enjoy. At the time, Williams said that he’d already spoken to architects and engineers and that work on the land would begin as soon as they received a few permits that they’re waiting on.

Thug’s request comes days after he released his latest album, Punk, which features guest appearances from Drake, Future, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and more. He also stopped by Saturday Night Live to perform “Tick Tock” and “Love You More.”

Punk is out now via 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×