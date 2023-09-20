Are Halsey And Avan Jogia Dating?

Last month, Halsey made (at least) 50 friendship bracelets for one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles. But she might be interested in more than friendship with Avan Jogia, an actor and singer-songwriter.

According to several outlets, including E! News and Page Six, Halsey and Jogia were photographed holding hands and kissing while out and about in the LA area earlier this week.

Per Page Six, Halsey “talked to the actor at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, where they appeared to be watching a live performance.” Pop Base circulated some of the photos, credited to Diggzy and Splash News, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Halsey and Avan Jogia seen kissing in Los Angeles. https://t.co/8S9aFlBdmu — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

E! News previously reported on Halsey’s separation from Alev Aydin, with whom they share a two-year-old child named Ender.

“Halsey filed legal paperwork on April 5 to request full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender, 21 months, according to court documents obtained by E! News on April 25,” the article read. “She also asked for joint expenses with visitation rights for Alev. A source close to the situation tells E! News that the split is ‘amicable’ and says the stars plan to co-parent.”

On the music front, Halsey reportedly signed with Columbia Records in June, as per Variety, following a semi-messy split from Capitol (as reported at the time by Billboard). For months, they have given fans promising updates on a follow-up to their August 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Around the same time they surprisingly appeared at Kia Forum to perform alongside Suga in May, Halsey confirmed in a lengthy Tumblr post that they were entering “album mode,” ending it with, “Down the rabbit hole I go.”

Last week, Halsey posted an Instagram carousel with the caption, “not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.”

Jogia, meanwhile, is perhaps most widely known for his formative role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious from 2010 to 13. His musical project is called Saint Ivory and he released new music in recent weeks.