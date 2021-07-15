Britney Spears has received plenty of love from the music industry as she continues her conservatorship battle. Courtney Love recently shared a cover of the pop sensation’s 2000 track, “Lucky,” while musicians like Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Mariah Carey, and more took to social media to deliver warm messages to her. Another wave of support came on Wednesday after Britney appeared in court once again to receive approval for a new lawyer. It’s here that she also voiced her displeasure with her father’s role in the conservatorship. After the hearing was all said and done, she was met with encouraging words from Ariana Grande in an Instagram post.

The singer commented under a post of Britney riding a horse and doing cartwheels in a field, writing, “YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED,” adding a white heart at the beginning and end of her message.

Grande’s message comes after a judge allowed Britney to retain her newly appointed lawyer. Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart will now represent the singer after her former attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned from the position. In that same hearing, the singer reportedly thanked the #FreeBritney movement for their support, saying, “It’s because of them I am here today. It’s because of them I have the f*cking strength to speak up against my family who have silenced me for years.”

The singer is also requesting more than just the end of the conservatorship. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said in court, according to NBC News, adding that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

