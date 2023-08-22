All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

It’s hard to believe that August is nearly over and summer is too. This week’s best new pop continued to see artists either dropping full albums or adding to their cycle of one on the way — giving a perfect mix of upbeat songs to rock out to and other slower, piano-driven tracks if you feel like a good cry. No matter what mood, pop releases always have something for you. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Addison Rae — “2 Die 4” (feat. Charli XCX) Addison Rae’s fans had been waiting quite a while to see her unreleased music make the light of day. So, when she announced that it would finally be last week as a surprise drop, it took the internet by storm. One of the tracks turned into a collaboration with Charli XCX, where the two performers turn out to be the best combo for summoning a fun, hot girl era. Reneé Rapp — “23” Reneé Rapp returned over the weekend with her new album, Snow Angel. Throughout the record, she shows off her incredible vocal ability. However, as someone who is also “23,” the closing track felt the most deserving of the spotlight. Written just before her birthday, it deals with the hopes of things changing in the new year.

Charlie Puth — “Lipstick” As the lead single from his next album, Charlie Puth’s “Lipstick” takes on the tone that the title suggests, with some fiery lyrics. “It’s also one of my favorite mixes I’ve ever done. I think it’s damn near perfect,” he shared on social media about the song. Anitta — “Used To Be” Anitta’s “Used To Be” finds her using inspiration from the carioca funk that surrounded the Brazilian star’s upbringing. As part of her three-track project, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story, her nostalgic nature makes every piece of the project feel just as entertaining.

aespa — “Better Things” aespa’s new “Better Things” finds the girl group reclaiming their power after putting an end to a failed and upsetting relationship. “I was always sure you would let me down / I wasn’t ever sure if I’d trust you / But I’m so g*ddamn sure my energy is just too precious to waste,” they declare. Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey — “Life Lesson” The final track on Jon Batiste‘s new album, World Music Radio, is his latest collaboration with Lana Del Rey on an equally-emotional track, “Life Lessons.” It’s no surprise, as Batiste is a talented vocalist, and the two feel like a perfect match. “I read an article about a star who said that standing / In the shadow of her husband felt so dark / Reminded me of you and I because / That’s very much the way our story was,” Del Rey adds on her dark-but-dreamy verse.

Madison Beer — “Spinnin” Madison Beer’s “Spinnin” is the newest preview ahead of her album, Silence Between Songs, which drops next month. It finds Beer considering how stuck-in-place she feels, making for a moving track. “I felt like every day was a cycle and I was stuck in such an anxious place, yet I could finally explore the thoughts and emotions in my head,” she shared. Lolo Zouaï — “Encore” Lolo Zouaï had been teasing her follow up to 2022’s Pl4yg1rl with her song, “Encore,” and as the title suggests — it does not disappoint. Her electronic beats never fail to pull a listener in when paired with her gentle multi-lingual vocals.