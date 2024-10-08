All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Joe Jonas — “What This Could Be” Joe Jonas postponed Music For People Who Believe In Love. His solo LP was supposed to be released on October 4, but he dropped “What This Could Be” instead. The hopeful song finds Jonas willing to open himself up to love again because, as he sings, “our hearts are made / For making mistakes, more than a few / Dreams not a lie, it’s okay to be fools / And say some dumb sh*t that might not come true / I’d give up my peace of mind to lose my mind again with you.” Jonas co-write the single with Dan Nigro (who also produced it) and Feist. “What This Could Be” follows “Work It Out,” and both songs are more than enough to tide fans over until Jonas is ready to release Music For People Who Believe In Love. JoJo — “Porcelain” JoJo sampling Dr. Luke’s “I Wanna Rock”? In the Year of the Lord 2024? Absolutely. The pulsating beat doesn’t overshadow JoJo’s vulnerable message: “The moment I got rid of everything / I realized that I was my worst enemy / I had to break it / And rearrange it / And turn into a beautiful mosaic / I saw a problem / I had to change it I left my sadness in fragments / Porcelain.” As per press release, “‘Porcelain’ echoes many of the themes covered” in Over The Influence, JoJo’s New York Times best-selling memoir.

Finneas — “Lotus Eater” Finneas’ “Lotus Eater” video begins with a close-up shot of Pac-Man, immediately establishing the vibes as immaculate. We find Finneas singing in front of a fireplace. The Grammy-winning producer is at the whims of gravity and a beautiful woman in equal measure, as he delivers the hushed chorus: “Grab my wrist ’til your knuckles are white / It’s a brand-new kiss in the same old light / In a Friday bliss on a Sunday night / I wanna feel like this ’til I feel alright.” The catchy, melodic single acts as a strong closer for For Cryin’ Out Loud!, Finneas’ sophomore solo LP. Lizzy McAlpine — “Spring Into Summer” Lizzy McAlpine’s Older (And Wiser) deluxe album is an exceptional punctuation mark on her already-exceptional Older LP from April. “Spring Into Summer” is a lovely acoustic-based ballad about an inextricable, romantic bond. The aching, nuanced storytelling is a seamless continuation of “Pushing It Down And Praying,” the preceding Older (And Wiser) single.

Perrie — “You Go Your Way” Perrie (also known as Perrie Edwards) took a page from her Little Mix groupmate Jade’s book and released a solo banger. “You Go Your Way” retraces the early days of her relationship with Perrie’s fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On the surface, Perrie is confident in her independence and encouraging someone to “go on and get over me.” But as Perrie relayed to Heart Breakfast, the shimmery single is rooted in her trusting in fate bringing her and Oxlade-Chamberlain together. Thủy — “Fairy Godmother” When Thủy announced Wings, she captioned her Instagram post, “After Coachella, I felt like I lost my gut instinct and my ability to trust myself.” Her third project is here and proves that she should never again doubt her instincts. “Fairy Godmother” spotlights Thủy’s breathy, pristine vocals. The Bay Area-bred artist openly admits to someone she just can’t quit them and delves into lust.