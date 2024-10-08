All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Lisa continued to solidify her solo prowess outside of Blackpink. Joe Jonas has something to say outside of the Jonas Brothers. Finneas hit pause on his hyper-successful (and blood-bound) partnership with Billie Eilish to release For Cryin’ Out Loud!
Coldplay — “All My Love”
Ah, it all makes sense. In late September, Chris Martin sang what appeared to be impromptu karaoke at Dino’s Lounge in Las Vegas. He wore coke bottle glasses and a wig. He gifted a balloon to an onlooker. Why would he do that? We now know it was all for Coldplay’s “All My Love” official lyric video. In typical Coldplay form, the ballad is as beautifully earnest as the video. And soak it up while you can, as Martin spelled out the remaining timeline for Coldplay while visiting with Jimmy Fallon.
Lisa — “Moonlit Floor”
Blackpink’s Lisa is on a heater. “Rockstar” reinforced her solo star power. “New Woman” featuring Rosalía doubled down. Now, “Moonlit Floor” expounds upon Lisa’s impressive versatility. The upbeat single is Lisa’s take on Sixpence None The Richer’s 1998 pop-rock hit “Kiss Me,” even interpolating the chorus — with a few clever changes. The original “Kiss Me” chorus is, “Kiss me beneath the milky twilight / Lead me out on the moonlit floor”; In the “Moonlit Floor” chorus, Lisa sings, “Kiss me under the Paris twilight / Kiss me out on the moonlit floor.” Nostalgic and refreshing simultaneously.
Joe Jonas — “What This Could Be”
Joe Jonas postponed Music For People Who Believe In Love. His solo LP was supposed to be released on October 4, but he dropped “What This Could Be” instead. The hopeful song finds Jonas willing to open himself up to love again because, as he sings, “our hearts are made / For making mistakes, more than a few / Dreams not a lie, it’s okay to be fools / And say some dumb sh*t that might not come true / I’d give up my peace of mind to lose my mind again with you.” Jonas co-write the single with Dan Nigro (who also produced it) and Feist. “What This Could Be” follows “Work It Out,” and both songs are more than enough to tide fans over until Jonas is ready to release Music For People Who Believe In Love.
JoJo — “Porcelain”
JoJo sampling Dr. Luke’s “I Wanna Rock”? In the Year of the Lord 2024? Absolutely. The pulsating beat doesn’t overshadow JoJo’s vulnerable message: “The moment I got rid of everything / I realized that I was my worst enemy / I had to break it / And rearrange it / And turn into a beautiful mosaic / I saw a problem / I had to change it I left my sadness in fragments / Porcelain.” As per press release, “‘Porcelain’ echoes many of the themes covered” in Over The Influence, JoJo’s New York Times best-selling memoir.
Finneas — “Lotus Eater”
Finneas’ “Lotus Eater” video begins with a close-up shot of Pac-Man, immediately establishing the vibes as immaculate. We find Finneas singing in front of a fireplace. The Grammy-winning producer is at the whims of gravity and a beautiful woman in equal measure, as he delivers the hushed chorus: “Grab my wrist ’til your knuckles are white / It’s a brand-new kiss in the same old light / In a Friday bliss on a Sunday night / I wanna feel like this ’til I feel alright.” The catchy, melodic single acts as a strong closer for For Cryin’ Out Loud!, Finneas’ sophomore solo LP.
Lizzy McAlpine — “Spring Into Summer”
Lizzy McAlpine’s Older (And Wiser) deluxe album is an exceptional punctuation mark on her already-exceptional Older LP from April. “Spring Into Summer” is a lovely acoustic-based ballad about an inextricable, romantic bond. The aching, nuanced storytelling is a seamless continuation of “Pushing It Down And Praying,” the preceding Older (And Wiser) single.
Perrie — “You Go Your Way”
Perrie (also known as Perrie Edwards) took a page from her Little Mix groupmate Jade’s book and released a solo banger. “You Go Your Way” retraces the early days of her relationship with Perrie’s fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On the surface, Perrie is confident in her independence and encouraging someone to “go on and get over me.” But as Perrie relayed to Heart Breakfast, the shimmery single is rooted in her trusting in fate bringing her and Oxlade-Chamberlain together.
Thủy — “Fairy Godmother”
When Thủy announced Wings, she captioned her Instagram post, “After Coachella, I felt like I lost my gut instinct and my ability to trust myself.” Her third project is here and proves that she should never again doubt her instincts. “Fairy Godmother” spotlights Thủy’s breathy, pristine vocals. The Bay Area-bred artist openly admits to someone she just can’t quit them and delves into lust.
Nick Ward — “Go!”
“Control” stamped Nick Ward as one to watch, and House With The Blue Door, his debut album, proved he’s here to stay. The Australian artist chose wisely when he made “Go!” his next single. In beautiful irony, Ward’s lyrics about crippling social anxiety are paired with soothing instrumentals. Ward oozes charisma, with a unique melodic delivery and fearless approach to vulnerable subject matter.
Livingston — “Look Mom I Can Fly”
I’m choosing to end this on an infectiously positive note. Livingston’s “Look Mom I Can Fly” is lyrically boundless and sonically emphatic. The Denton, Texas native reminisces on childlike wonder (“We used to feel like giants / Built castles in the silence / We were king and queen until we opened up our eyelids”) before giving himself permission to dream again (“Make me believe I’m gonna reach the clouds / ‘Cause I just wanna feel alive”). Livingston sings on behalf of everyone who knows that growing up is overrated.