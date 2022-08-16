All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

PinkPantheress — “Picture In My Mind” Rising idiosyncratic pop star PinkPantheress teamed up with “genius level producer” Sam Gellaitry for “Picture In My Mind,” a simultaneously clubby and tender song that comes with a cinematic video in a laundromat. As always, her vocals are sparkling and it’s a beautiful summer song. Niki — “Take A Chance With Me” Niki’s sprawling album Nicole is out now, and it’s an evocative, thorough examination of youth and the intensity of feelings and interpersonal relationships that exist in teenage years. “Take A Chance With Me” is a gorgeous closer, glowing with optimism and a strong sense of maturity.

Joshua Bassett — “Smoke Slow” “This song is about savoring those moments together with a person you feel close to, but know you can’t be with,” Joshua Bassett said about this new song “Smoke Slow,” a heartbreaking ballad that grapples with impending loss. Though gratitude is present in his lyrics, it’s more heartwrenching than anything: “Making believe there’s a future / Is it naive to think we could work,” he sings with confliction. Omar Apollo — “Endlessly” Omar Apollo just unveiled Ivory (Marfil), the extended version of his last album. “Endlessly” is one of the new tracks, and it’s a stunning, Frank Ocean-like earworm with an alluring atmosphere bursting with desire and longing.

Bella Poarch — “Living Hell” Aside from getting hacked and having drama started with Cardi B, Bella Poarch also released “Living Hell,” a haunting, sassy anthem in the eerie realm of Melanie Martinez. Her vocals are hypnotizing against dark, dynamic rhythms, making for an immersive listening experience. Genevieve Stokes — “Habits” Genevieve Stokes is a rising singer with a compelling voice and sticky melodies, especially on this bewitching song “Habits.” Her words are powerful and chill-inducing: “‘Cause it’s on again, off again / Love me like oxygen / I don’t know what to say or do,” she sings in an emotive hush.

Ali Gatie, Kehlani — “The Look” Who Hurt You? is Ali Gatie’s new album, which was highly anticipated after a handful of catchy singles. This collaboration with Kehlani, “The Look,” proves that it was worth the wait and the hype; it’s a seductive, infectious track with spellbinding harmonies between the two singers that leave the listener wanting to hit repeat. MØ — “Spaceman” MØ’s new song “Spaceman” is futuristic off the bat, exploding with sizzling synthesizers while the singer announces: “Let’s make a home in the stars up high.” From there, it becomes an eccentric, addictive anthem that soars with the feeling of another universe.