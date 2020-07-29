Getty Image
Billie Eilish Shares A Gloomy Preview Of Her Upcoming ‘My Future’ Single

Billie Eilish started 2020 with a bang. At the this year’s Grammy Awards, the singer became the youngest artist to sweep the big four categories, taking the awards for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. While her March dates for her tour would be postponed due to the coronavirus, Eilish would continue to stay in the news, hoting multiple livestreams performances, releasing a short film, and taking strong stances against racism, abuse and discrimination.

Looking to keep things on a high note, the singer announced last week that her second single of the year, entitled “My Future,” was on the way. She kept that promise, delivered a gloomy preview of the track to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. It was just a tease — a mere 20 seconds — but it strongly suggested that Eilish’s countless fans will be pleased.

The upcoming track follows her first single of the year, “No Time To Die,” which will serve as a theme song for the upcoming 007 movie of the same title, and which film will allegedly be released on November 20 (should movie theaters open by then, of course).

