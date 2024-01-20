Recently original scripted programming has taken a hit. Several series have either been canceled or put on ice. One of TV’s most anticipated series, Euphoria, won’t hit airwaves until 2025.

So far, we know Barbie Ferreira won’t be returning for Season 3, and following a sit-down with Variety, it appears “Think Fast” singer Dominic Fike isn’t quite sure he will either. On January 19, Fike caught up with the outlet during the Sundance Film Festival. When asked about his time on the show, Fike spoke about his struggles with sobriety and feeling that the sober coach provided by the series failed him.

“I’ve done that before, like acted like a drug addict,” he said. “I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not. When I was on ‘Euphoria,’ they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to me. It was just some random lady… A random lady that I’d never relate to. We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a sh*t.”

The show’s co-creator Sam Levinson spoke about working to help the late Angus Cloud in his sobriety journey while filming. Sadly, Cloud’s July 2023 death was reportedly a result of his addiction.

When asked if he would be open to returning to the show Fike reportedly seemed unsure but said it “would be dope.”