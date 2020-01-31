Dua Lipa Gets ‘Physical’ In Technicolor With Her Vibrant Video

Dua Lipa is following up her 2019 Grammy for Best New Artist by taking a chapter from ’80s nostalgia pop with her latest singles, and “Physical” is the most energetic effort of her new era. The singer has followed up the release of the revved-up track with an equally energetic video.

Directed by production team Canada, who has worked on several of Rosalía‘s videos, “Physical” mixes both complicated group choreography with animation. The video opens with Lipa reaching into a suitor’s chest and pulling out his heart. Lipa then erupts into a large dance number complete with color-coordinated outfits and a vibrant set design.

Lipa shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “I’ve been so so excited, holding onto this one and fizzing until release. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

💎 Physical video is finally out!! I’ve been so so excited, holding onto this one and fizzing until release. I hope you love it as much as I do. So grateful and lucky I got to work with the most incredible team @lopeserrano @LaWebDeCanada on this video. https://t.co/TEF1zYGvov pic.twitter.com/Z2jEgABxYb — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 31, 2020

Lipa debuted “Physical” on Thursday night along with her sophomore record’s release date, while announcing that Future Nostalgia is due April 3. “It’s fun, you can dance to it,” she said of “Physical” in a statement. “It’s definitely my craziest of high energy songs.”

“Physical” follows Lipa’s singles “Don’t Start Now” and her upcoming record’s title track, “Future Nostalgia.” The song itself features a distinct downbeat combined with Lipa’s expansive vocal track. “Come on, let’s get physical,” she coaxes.

Watch Dua Lipa’s “Physical” video above.

Future Nostalgia is out 04/03 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.