Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s split has been messy, to say the least — and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Between him revealing his new, younger girlfriend and Shakira firing back with a diss track, there were also accusations of infidelity.

Pique recently appeared for an interview with Gerard Romero, where he discussed his relationship with Shakira and how he feels about her fanbase defending her.

“With the theme that’s gone on in this past year, my ex, she’s Latino Americana, and you have no idea what I’ve received on social media from her fans,” Piqué said, according to a translated version in People. “Barbarities. And I don’t care about any of it. Truly, zero. Because I don’t know them. They are people who have no lives. You’re never going to meet them. They are like robots.”

“There’s this theme of throwing beef. Which is a trend,” he added. “We don’t think about the consequences it can have on the person’s mental health who we’re throwing this beef to. If you are too much about comments, you’re dead.”

Earlier this week, Shakira announced that she’d be moving to Miami and would be bringing the two sons she shared with Piqué with her.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends, and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness,” she wrote on Instagram, which the publication also translated.