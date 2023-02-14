The 2023 Grammy Award ceremony and the week full of celebrations prior were filled with historical moments. During the ceremony, Beyoncé became the most awarded musician in the event’s history, Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win, and some of hip-hop’s pioneers returned to the main stage as part of the genre’s 50th-anniversary tribute performance.

Prior to the ceremony, the Recording Academy held its annual Honors gala, where they presented the Global Impact Award to Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne in partnership with the Black Music Collective. However, according to TMZ, there was one international superstar that removed themselves from the runnings to be recognized — Janet Jackson.

The outlet reports that at the beginning of the talks, Jackson and the organizers were all on board until Jackson requested a formal apology from CBS, the official broadcaster of the Grammy Awards. Back in 2004, Jackson was heavily scrutinized by the network following a wardrobe malfunction during that year’s Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the talks allegedly became “complicated,” and an amicable decision went unmet between the parties. In addition to the request not being met, a representative for the icon shared that, in the end, Jackson would be unable to attend the Recording Academy Honors due to scheduling conflicts.

In the meantime, fans of the entertainer take to social media each Super Bowl with their annual #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay posts.