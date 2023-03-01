Joe Jonas, as part of the promotion for the forthcoming Jonas Brothers album, took to TikTok to share a truly hilarious new video that references Harry Styles’ chaotic press tour for Don’t Worry Darling last year — which included the questionable Spitgate.

For those who don’t remember, Styles also notoriously had a viral answer during a Q&A for the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

“My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie,” Joe lip-syncs to a TikTok sound of Styles’ quote, as he puts on a pair of sunglasses and wears a hat reading “Here comes trouble.”

@joejonas

Despite the joke, Jonas also used the time to poke fun at him and his brothers, who gave their album the straightforward title The Album (not to be confused with Boygenius’ The Record, which drops this month). “My favorite thing about THE ALBUM is it feels like an album,” he captioned the video.

After Styles’ response made the internet rounds, his co-star, Chris Pine, came to his defense — noting that it was one of his few press events for acting.

“Sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain gets befuddled and you start speaking gibberish,” Pine said, according to Billboard. “We had a joke: ‘It’s just words, man.'”

Check out Jonas’ new TikTok above.