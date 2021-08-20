Justin Bieber is bringing his talents to Las Vegas and it’s not just for one night only. Rather, the singer has curated a three-day getaway experience in Las Vegas for he and his fans to enjoy, and Bieber won’t be the only one putting on a show there.

The Justice singer invited The Kid Laroi, Jaden, Kehlani, David Guetta, and others to perform at the experience, which will be held on the weekend of October 7-10 at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. The entire getaway was curated by Bieber himself, who made sure to include some of his favorite activities in the Weekender’s itinerary.

The Vegas experience begins on Thursday night with an opening party at XS. The following day presents a pool party at Encore Beach, with Bieber’s activation arriving on the final day. There, attendees will be able to enjoy his favorite food and drink pop-ups, a half-pipe and skate park, and, of course, a show headlined by the singer himself. Troyboi and Eddie Benjamin also appear on the guest list for performers with more special guests set to be announced at a later date.

Bieber recently saw he and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” collaboration spend a second week atop the Billboard singles chart. The track is their second song together as they previously collaborated on “Unstable” from Bieber’s sixth album, Justice. Jaden also appeared on the album while Kehlani can be found on “Get Me” from Changes.

