X, formerly Twitter, is gradually becoming more and more of a dumpster fire. Owner Elon Musk essentially asked Taylor Swift to help him save the platform by posting her music directly on it. Now, pop star Kim Petras is expressing dissatisfaction with the website.

The singer, who just dropped a surprise album cleverly called Problematique, is living up to her provocative image. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 20), she posted a screenshot indicating she was banned on X for having a NSFW avatar. It demanded she “delete profile image” for “violating our rules against graphic violence or adult content in profile images.” She put several middle finger emojis over the screenshot.

NSFW imagery is a key part of her campaign for her music. The artwork for her June album Feed The Beast depicted her topless. She also spiced up Paris Hilton’s 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” for a sultry remix earlier this year.

Surely, this hiccup with Elon won’t ruin her party. She’s about to bring her new songs to the road on the Feed The Beast World Tour, which kicks off in less than a week in Texas.

Problematique is out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. Find more information here.