With just a few days left to go until the 2024 Grammys air on Sunday, February 4, Miley Cyrus has been confirmed to be one of the performers during the awards show, according to Variety.

The pop star will be performing her 2023 hit song, “Flowers,” making it the reported live TV debut for the track. Cyrus is nominated for Album Of The Year (Endless Summer Vacation), along with Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for the lead single. According to Billboard, this is also her first time being nominated in any of the “Big Three” categories.

Following the release of “Flowers” in January 2023, the song spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Cyrus’ longest-charting hit to date.

Cyrus will be joining Burna Boy, Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, Stevie Wonder, U2, and more acts on this year’s list of performers at the ceremony.

The Grammy Awards will air this Sunday from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony on CBS or Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

More information, along with a complete list of the 2024 Grammy nominees, can be found here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.