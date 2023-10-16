All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Bad Bunny add to his growing legacy and PinkPantheress continue the launch of hers. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Bad Bunny — “Monaco” It’s only been about a year and a half since Bad Bunny dropped Un Verano Sin Ti, but he’s already back with another new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. The album arrived alongside a video for “Monaco” and Benito even managed to snag an Al Pacino appearance for the visual. Ice Spice and Rema — “Pretty Girl” What a past few days for Ice Spice: She linked up with Afro-fusion star Rema on the delightful new “Pretty Girl,” which in itself is enough to celebrate. Then, though, the pair performed the track on Saturday Night Live, complete with an introduction from Taylor Swift.

Boygenius — “Black Hole” Once upon a time, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker uniting as the Boygenius supergroup may have seemed like a one-off deal, but now they have multiple projects under their belt: A debut EP, a debut album, and now another EP, The Rest. Like the material that preceded it, the new EP is the sound of three friends enjoying each other’s company via vulnerable songwriting and performances. Offset — “Say My Grace” Feat. Travis Scott Offset’s second solo album, Set It Off, has arrived, and therefore so has “Say My Grace,” his new collaboration with Travis Scott. On the track, both reflect on their affluence while Offset gets some face-time with God and talks about the passings of his grandmother and Takeoff.

PinkPantheress — “Capable Of Love” PinkPantheress is doing better than most 22-year-old musicians and she doesn’t even have a debut album yet. That’s changing soon, though, as she announced Heaven Knows last week and shared “Capable Of Love,” a fan-favorite song that has at last gotten an official release. Troye Sivan — “One Of Your Girls” Popper user and Reba McEntire confuser Troye Sivan just released his latest album, Something To Give Each Other. Among the highlights is “One Of Your Girls,” a groovy number that has a video featuring Sivan undergoing a drag transformation.

Jamila Woods — “Practice” Feat. Saba Woods just released her third album, Water Made Us, last week, but before that, she unveiled an aesthetically clever and skin-bearing video for “Practice.” The Saba-featuring track has a subtle groove and is perhaps the smoothest rendition of the classic Allen Iverson “practice” rant. Tomorrow x Together — “Chasing That Feeling” The K-pop titans are only a few months removed from releasing their latest album, the Japanese-language Sweet, but they’re already back with more, The Name Chapter: Freefall. They also unveiled a video for “Chasing That Feeling,” which combines ’80s pop aesthetics with a more modern sound.