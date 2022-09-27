We’re nearing the end of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month, and Rina Sawayama is making sure it goes out with a bang. The British-Japanese singer-songwriter belted out a transfixing rendition of Billie Eilish’s ubiquitous single “Happier Than Ever,” the title track of her sophomore album and namesake of her nearly wrapped world tour.

“covered one of my favey songs ever Happier Than Ever by @billieeilish on @bbcradio1 Live Lounge !!!!!!!” Sawayama captioned a clip on Instagram posted Tuesday (September 27). “aaaaaaa a dream to do live lounge.”

The 32-year-old also performed “Hold The Girl,” the title track of her sophomore LP that dropped via Dirty Hit earlier this month and boasts singles “This Hell,” “Hurricanes,” and “Phantom.” Sawayama will launch her headlining Hold The Girl US tour in Brooklyn on November 1, and she will perform three dates in Japan at the top of 2023. While with BBC Radio 1, Sawayama dished on making her film-acting debut in the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

omg we CAN'T WAIT to see @rinasawayama in action!! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/1VJaetDvy5 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 27, 2022

As for other notable covers performed on Live Lounge this month, Lewis Capaldi took a crack at Britney Spears’ “Everytime,” and Sam Smith delivered their version of Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under.” And back in May, the indomitable Harry Styles gave us a “Wet Dream” cover.

Watch Sawayama sing “Happier Than Ever” above.