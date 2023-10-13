Selena Gomez Single Soon PR august 2023
Selena Gomez And Francia Raísa Are Squashing Their Beef Once And For All With A Clever Graphic Tee

What more do people need to see to believe that the narrative of beef between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa is overcooked?

Gomez’s promotional cycle for her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, is responsible for starting this. As the cover star of Rolling Stone‘s December 2022 issue, Gomez said her “only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].” That was all people needed to presume Gomez must no longer like the actress Francia Raísa, Gomez’s longtime friend and kidney donor, and Gomez promptly dismissed that in a TikTok comment. Still, the rumors persisted.

On Friday, October 13, Raísa posted an Instagram carousel showing Gomez and Raísa posing together at a bowling alley, both wearing black graphic tees with a message that should stop the chatter: “No Beef, Just Salsa.” The caption read, “Exciting News coming Monday… [winky emoji] #nobeefjustsalsa”

Preceding this tease, Raísa attended Gomez’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, she addressed the unsolicited speculation about their friendship.

“Listen, if I didn’t go on the internet, it didn’t exist,” Raísa, best known for roles on Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father told E! News. “But, like, obviously, it got to me. I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn’t go on the internet. And then people texting me, ‘Are you OK?’ And like, honestly, I wasn’t because we weren’t in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart.”

