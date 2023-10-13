What more do people need to see to believe that the narrative of beef between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa is overcooked?

Gomez’s promotional cycle for her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, is responsible for starting this. As the cover star of Rolling Stone‘s December 2022 issue, Gomez said her “only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].” That was all people needed to presume Gomez must no longer like the actress Francia Raísa, Gomez’s longtime friend and kidney donor, and Gomez promptly dismissed that in a TikTok comment. Still, the rumors persisted.

On Friday, October 13, Raísa posted an Instagram carousel showing Gomez and Raísa posing together at a bowling alley, both wearing black graphic tees with a message that should stop the chatter: “No Beef, Just Salsa.” The caption read, “Exciting News coming Monday… [winky emoji] #nobeefjustsalsa”

Preceding this tease, Raísa attended Gomez’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, she addressed the unsolicited speculation about their friendship.

“Listen, if I didn’t go on the internet, it didn’t exist,” Raísa, best known for roles on Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father told E! News. “But, like, obviously, it got to me. I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn’t go on the internet. And then people texting me, ‘Are you OK?’ And like, honestly, I wasn’t because we weren’t in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart.”