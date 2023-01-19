As of this week, “Anti-Hero” is Taylor Swift’s longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at eight non-consecutive weeks. (“Blank Space” previously held the honor with seven weeks.) Producer Jack Antonoff celebrated with an Instagram Story that read, “Remembering right before anti hero came out taylor saying its her favorite song lyrically and thats why its first single but its a strange and personal one and we shouldn’t expect it to ever go number 1.”

Safe to say Swift probably didn’t expect it to inspire a bar in Chicago, either.

Bucket Listers is hosting “a new exclusive event series” billed as “Bad Blood: A Taylor-Themed Break-Up Bar.” The bar will be functional from February 3 to February 26 at Electric Garden in Chicago with a $22 admission fee for each person. Of course, the official event page had to specific that Swift will not actually be in attendance.

Here’s the official event description:

“So Baby Now We Got… Bad Blood: a Taylor-themed Break-Up Bar. Join Bucket Listers this (Anti) Valentine’s Season at this exclusive pop-up bar for cocktails, singing, and memory-making! Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you.

Get bejeweled for photo opportunities and ready to engage in some champagne problems.

Your reservation will have others asking if they can go where you go!

Get a glimpse into your future with our tarot card readers on-site. &

Spin the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails for your drink of choice. This event is 21+. If you’d like to book a private party at Bad Blood: a Taylor-themed Break-Up Bar, contact our events team.”

Hopefully, the ticketing for this event goes smoother than Ticketmaster’s epic mishandling of the presale for The Eras Tour, which begins at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.