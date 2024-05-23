Last November, BigHit Music announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook had “initiated the military enlistment process,” but RM hasn’t let mandatory South Korean military service preclude him from his pop star duties.

In late April, RM announced Right Place, Wrong Person, his sophomore solo album.

“Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in,” a BigHit Music statement read at the time.

RM’s “Come Back To Me” single and full Right Place, Wrong Person tracklist have since been revealed, but when will the album actually be released?