Who Will Katy Perry Play In ‘Peppa Pig?’

In 2021, Adele and Kanye West found themselves Peppa Pig’s bad side. That came after Cardi B cursed Peppa Pig for influencing her daughter, Kulture, to stomp in puddles. On Wednesday, September 27, Katy Perry swooped in and mended fences between the children’s cartoon and musical stars.

Deadline exclusively reported that Perry has signed on to guest star on Peppa Pig as the voice of a brand-new character, Ms. Leopard.

“It comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the preschool animated series, which was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker,” the report relayed. “Perry’s performance will feature in an episode for the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which is set to premiere in Spring 2024. The series, which initially launched in May 2004, airs on Nickeldeon and Paramount+ in the US.”

The official Peppa Pig Instagram account confirmed the news, sharing a photo of Ms. Leopard.

Perry shares three-year-old Daisy with Orlando Bloom, so she will likely have an in-house critic of her performance as Ms. Leopard.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy,” Perry told Good Morning America in August, discussing the “light and bright” music she’d been writing. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

Perry’s last studio album was Smile in August 2020, but she’s maintained a mainstream profile as a judge on American Idol.