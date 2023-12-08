The 10 Biggest Moments In WWE And AEW From 2023

Four years since its inception, AEW is still doing everything it can to take the title of professional wrestling’s top promotion away from WWE. As history has shown, however, that’s not an easy thing to do — while Tony Khan has made moves in AEW’s programming, its quality of talent, and taking calculated risks, WWE continues to make clear that the leader in sports entertainment isn’t going anywhere. This competition has led to an outstanding year for professional wrestling, particularly when it comes to the two major promotions in the U.S. As we wind down 2023, we’re here to look back on the biggest matches and moments from a year to remember in WWE and AEW. 10. Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland reach another level Hangman. Adam. Page. Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!

On paper, the event looked about as good as any other show this year. But the crowd in San Juan took things to another level. It helped propel Iyo Sky to her eventual title win, gave a hero’s welcome to Zelina Vega, and offered a number of unforgettable moments during Bad Bunny’s moment against Damian Priest — we may never experience anything quite like his entrance before their San Juan Street Fight match ever again. 7. MJF becomes our scumbag If The Bloodline doesn’t exist, this is likely the storyline of the year. AEW’s biggest villain, their biggest homegrown star, does everything in 2023. He becomes the biggest star in the company, is absolutely despised, is thrown into an odd couple storyline, and creates magic with Adam Cole. Then as he’s slowly turning from AEW’s most hated to the promotion’s most loved, he goes on to open and close the biggest non-WWE show in history, packs over 80,000 people into Wembley Stadium to watch him nail a Kangaroo Kick and pin his best friend in the main event of their breakout show. He’s now far and away the promotion’s biggest star and has affectionately become our scumbag. 6. Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns This was the storyline of the year. The universal backing of the lovable Sami Zayn gave us an iconic moment when he slammed a chair into the back of Roman Reigns at the conclusion of the Royal Rumble. The trickle down effect over the coming months would be one to watch, with Zayn losing in his hometown of Montreal, but eventually overcoming the Usos to win the Tag Team titles at WrestleMania alongside Kevin Owens. That fallout has continued over the year, with Jimmy and Jey splitting as a team and settling on opposite shows. But everything goes back to that magical night at the Royal Rumble, when Sami’s split from The Bloodline became official. 5. Sting announces his retirement There was a moment when a buckle bomb looked to have ended Sting’s career. Prematurely isn’t the right term, because it was plenty reasonable for The Icon to hang up his boots at that point, injury or not.

But when he showed up in AEW, got on the mic, and eventually wrestled in a return match, it was clear he had plenty left in the tank. Fast-forward three years later, and he’s writing his final chapter with a run that is up there with any from his unparalleled career. 4. Roman Reigns reaches 1,000 days as champion One of the most significant runs in the modern era, Reigns joins only Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Hulk Hogan as stars to have hit that milestone. He had his standout moments, like matches against Sami Zayn, his WrestleMania showdown with Cody Rhodes, and igniting Jey Uso’s main event run. Regardless of how often the belt has been defended or which shows the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has missed, Reigns’ title run is one for the ages. 3. CM Punk returns to AEW, leaves again, then joins WWE One of the most polarizing stars in wrestling history, CM Punk is wrapping one of the wildest years in recent memory for an individual. Punk was on the shelf for a year, recovering from a torn tricep he injured in the main event of AEW All Out and a reported backstage brawl that involved the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, among others. In his return, things went sideways before they could even be rebuilt. Backstage reports continued to follow that repeated those talking points despite Punk heading up AEW’s new Collision show and the Elite operating on Wednesday Night Dynamite. After a reported scuffle ahead of AEW’s All ln show with Jack Perry, Punk was ousted from AEW. Fast-forward a few months later, and the Cult of Personality is back in WWE, apparently mending the fences that led to his hiatus from professional wrestling and sparking the biggest shock return in recent memory. 2. AEW All In in London Since its inception, AEW has yearned for an event that stood out as uniquely special — something that could be compared to its WrestleMania. When the promotion announced its intention to run at Wembley Stadium, assumptions were made on just how ambitious the company would be.